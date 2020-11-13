BBC’s New All-Star Charity Track Is An Oasis Cover Featuring Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams, & More

The BBC Children In Need campaign has assembled an all-star cover of “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” from Oasis’ 2002 album Heathen Chemistry to promote its annual fundraising drive. As per usual with these “We Are The World“-type tracks, some of the names are instantly recognizable and others will have you wondering, “Who?” This one is better than it had to be, largely thanks to Noel Gallagher’s indestructible songwriting on the original.

A full list of the voices on the cover: Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams, Nile Rodgers, Yola, Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams, Jess Glynne, Ella Eyre, Mel C, Paloma Faith, Lauv, Gregory Porter, Jay Sean, Ava Max, James Morrison, Jack Savoretti, Izzy Bizu, Rebecca Ferguson, Jamie Cullum, and KSI. The BBC Concert Orchestra plays the backing track with assists from Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto and Sheku Kanneh-Mason on cello and Anoushka Shankar on sitar. Somehow, they could not get Chris Martin, but lots of folks do their best impression of Bono channeling Liam Gallagher.

A video for the “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” cover will premiere during BBC Children In Need’s 2020 Appeal Show, which will be available to view here after it airs today. Donate to the campaign here, and hear the all-star cover below.