The Notwist – “Where You Find Me”

The Notwist returned this year with the Ship EP, their first release in six years. They’ll follow it up in January with a full-length album, their first proper LP since 2014’s Close To The Glass. Although that one dropped via Sub Pop, Ship and the upcoming Vertigo Days find the German electro-pop veterans linked with Berlin’s Morr Music.

Guests on Vertigo Days include Juana Molina, Ben Lamar Gay, Zayaendo, Angel Bat Dawid, and Saya of Tenniscoats. The Notwist released lead single “Oh Sweet Fire” last month, and today they’ve got a new one out called “Where You Find Me.” Although the dark and fascinating “Oh Sweet Fire” is a reminder of how chameleonic the Notwist can be, “Where You Find Me” is the stunner here. It recaptures some of the sensitive computerized indie-pop splendor of the Notwist’s 2002 classic Neon Golden. You

TRACKLIST:

01 “Al Norte”

02 “Into Love / Stars”

03 “Exit Strategy To Myself”

04 “Where You Find Me”

05 “Ship”

06 “Loose Ends”

07 “Into The Ice Age”

08 “Oh Sweet Fire”

09 “Ghost”

10 “Sans Soleil”

11 “Night’s Too Dark”

12 “*stars*”

13 “Al Sur”

14 “Into Love Again”

Vertigo Days is out 1/29 on Morr Music. Pre-order it here.