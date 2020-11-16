Harry’s Style May Be Progressive, But His Music Is As Conservative As It Gets

Harry Styles wore a dress. Given the pop star and former One Direction member’s typical fashion preferences, this should not be news, but a new Vogue shoot — for a feature that made him the first man to appear solo on the vaunted fashion mag’s cover — has elicited intense reactions today from rightwing pundits such as Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens, who have decried the photo spread as an affront to masculinity.

For Styles, the dress is more or less par for the course: The dashingly handsome singer has spent more than a year promoting his Fine Line album dressed as a fabulous, effeminate dandy — elaborately painted fingernails, designer handbags, and all. In February alone, he rocked a pearl necklace at the BRIT Awards and wore a chiffon nightgown in his “Falling” video. But beyond his own personal history, this kind of subversive play on gender is part of a long rock ‘n’ roll tradition. From David Bowie to Prince to Kurt Cobain, superstar male musicians have been donning traditionally female attire for decades, and they usually generate a similar outraged response from conservatives. At this point whole song and dance is basically a tradition in its own right — though not quite as traditionalist as Styles’ own music.

If those with less progressive sensibilities aren’t fond of Styles’ wardrobe, they’d probably find a lot to like about his music. Fine Line is about as sonically conservative as an A-list pop album can be in 2020. Upon its release last December, Styles billed the album as a corrective to his self-titled 2017 debut, telling Zane Lowe, “When I listen to the first album now, I can hear all the places I was playing it safe.” But if anything, Fine Line feels less risky than Harry Styles. The self-titled LP had the low-key audacity to reframe pop pinup Styles as a rock star, channeling Bowie in sound and Prince in nomenclature on the towering lead single “Sign Of The Times” and digging into a range of swaggering rootsy sounds from the Stones to Ryan Adams. Fine Line, on the other hand, is basically boutique adult contemporary; though stylishly executed, it only occasionally veers from the middle of the road.

That sound has been a smashing success for Styles, commercially speaking. Although “Sign Of The Times” rode significant post-1D fanfare to a #4 debut on the Billboard Hot 100, Harry Styles did not yield any real hits in the US. Nothing else on the album even charted stateside, and although Styles toured arenas that cycle, I wondered whether he was becoming more of a professional celebrity than a hit-making musical artist, famous for being famous but not actually generating inescapable songs the way true-blue pop stars do. Fine Line has ended that suspicion, and not just because Styles now counts key influence Stevie Nicks as a diehard fan. With a big radio push and a twee event video in which Styles cares for a giant fish, “Adore You” became his first top-10 hit this spring, five months after floundering upon initial official release. In the summer “Watermelon Sugar” completed a whopping nine-month rise to become Styles’ first US #1 hit. “Golden,” the album opener, is in the early phases of a similar airwave saturation.

There is nothing radical about these songs. They present Styles as a whitebread ’80s hitmaker, as suave as Robert Palmer but as sensitive as Christopher Cross. The funky synth-pop of “Adore You” was essentially developed in a laboratory to live on forever in grocery stores; I vaguely like it but cannot imagine it dredging up emotions intense enough to be described as love or hate. The brisk uptempo “Golden” is on a similar tip, inoffensively catchy and decked out with a chorus of attention-grabbing “doo-doo-doo-doo” Styles overdubs. I can’t hear the influence of the mushroom trip that supposedly inspired it, but I get what Styles means when he says “Golden” is ideal for cruising the Pacific Coast Highway. Unfortunately, Fine Line may refer to the border between tracks like those and tripe like “Watermelon Sugar,” which, as summertime menus go, hits more like corn.

There is no doubt Styles has enthusiasts in the millions, a number that seems to include every last staffer at Rolling Stone. Beyond the holdovers from his One Direction days, he’s captured the imagination of many by applying a distinctly youthful perspective to retro bohemian Hollywood glamour. Although that “Adore You” video was extremely Wes Anderson, Styles is more like a character from a Paul Thomas Anderson movie. In the Vogue feature, he pontificates on literature and claims there’s no fad he won’t try, including cryotherapy. Last year he told Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield Fine Line is “all about having sex and feeling sad” while wearing a giant floppy hat and driving his Tesla through California for smoothies and “his favorite pepper-intensive wheatgrass shot.” He’s all about emotional vulnerability, psychedelic drugs, and post-Beatles solo records. He’s the enlightened pop star kids and their parents can agree on — the living, breathing manifestation of that 1975 lyric about “a millennial that baby boomers like” — and his gender-bending fashion is a big part of that persona.

It’s not just the talk and the walk. Styles can sing too, with a robust tenor that can belt out the high notes with passion and dig into the deeper end of his range with poise. I’d be curious to hear him cut loose over some startlingly inventive music. For all his talk about creative exploration, though, his Fine Line singles seem pretty closely aligned with the interests of Columbia Records and iHeartRadio. In an era where streaming success has become the defining measure of a pop hit, it’s perhaps no coincidence that a brassy, earthy lite-soul track like “Watermelon Sugar” hit #1 on the back of a corporate radio onslaught and a well-timed merch drop. It’s the kind of extremely beige song that sounds just as natural on my local soft-rock purveyor Sunny 95 as on my market’s Top 40 fixture, 97.9 WNCI, the kind of song people passively receive rather than actively seek out. As thinly veiled metaphors for cunnilingus go, “Watermelon Sugar” is about as bland and inoffensive as they come.

After the opening triad of hits, Fine Line does venture into slightly more interesting territory. The glowing, gospel-inflected lead single “Lights Up” stalled out at #17 on the US chart and never really gained a foothold at radio, yet its linear structure and subtly morphing arrangement stand as an example of how Styles can toy around with accessible sounds without descending into the blasé. Much of the album comprises lightly psychedelic folk-pop tracks like “Cherry,” “Don’t Call Me Baby,” and “Canyon Moon,” lifestyle music that won’t change your life but might at least offer a pleasant soundtrack. He goes full Austin Powers 1960s pastiche on “Treat People With Kindness,” backed by a choir of female voices and an arrangement so jaunty you can practically see the bandstand. The title track and album closer is basically smoothed-over Bon Iver.

Fine Line ultimately sounds like the work of an artist who wants to get weird but is constrained, either by corporate interests or his own milquetoast taste. It may be inspired by the classics, but it’s not classic in its own right. Now that it has accomplished its purpose and established Styles as a radio mainstay in the United States, hopefully he will move on to making a genuinely radical pop statement, music that sounds as stunning and provocative as his Vogue photo shoot looks.