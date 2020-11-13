Fuming Mouth – “Master Of Extremity”

New Music November 13, 2020 11:42 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the Massachusetts trio Fuming Mouth released the ridiculously heavy debut album The Grand Descent. It’s a positively disgusting record, one that sits on the grimy border between hardcore and death metal. That album got Fuming Mouth noticed. They’ve done a ton of heavy touring since then — I saw them play a warehouse show with Integrity at the beginning of the year, and they destroyed — and it also got them signed to Nuclear Blast Records. Later this month, Fuming Mouth will follow up The Grand Descent with a new three-song 12″ EP called Beyond The Tomb. They’ve just shared one of those three songs, and it’s a crusher.

“Master Of Extremity” is brutal onslaught of riffs. It sounds like the type of music that a family of ogres might play if you dragged them out of their cage and forced them to listen to nothing but Hatebreed and Obituary for a year. Some of the riff change-ups on this thing are enough to yank your head clean off your shoulders. Listen below.

The Beyond The Tomb EP is out 11/20 on Nuclear Blast/Triple B, and you can pre-order it here.

