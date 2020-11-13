Annie Lennox – “Dido’s Lament”

In 2018, Annie Lennox came out with “Requiem For A Private War,” a song for the movie A Private War. It was Lennox’s first new song in eight years. Lennix is one of our great pop enigmas, someone who only does something when she feels like it. In 2010, Annie Lennox felt like making a Christmas album, so she dropped A Christmas Cornucopia on the world. These days, Lennox feels like reissuing A Christmas Cornucopia, so that’s what she’s doing.

Later this month, Lennox will release a deluxe reissue of her 2010 holiday album, and that reissue will include one unreleased song. “Dido’s Lament” isn’t exactly a new song, and it doesn’t have anything to do with “Stan” or “White Flag.” Instead, it’s Lennox singing her own version of an aria that Henry Purcell wrote for the opera Dido And Aeneas in 1689. Clearly, Annie Lennox felt like singing a 300-year-old song. Check it out below.

The 10th-anniversary edition of A Christmas Cornucopia is out 11/20 on Universal.