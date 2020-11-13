Tribulation – “Leviathans”

In the early days of 2018, the excellently theatrical Swedish metal band Tribulation released a truly stomp-ass album called Down Below. Early next year, they’ll follow it up with a new LP called When The Gloom Becomes Sound. Tribulation have said that the new LP is “filled with ghastly shadows and elemental magic — a mythological bestiarium vocabulum ranging from the desert sands to the midnight sun, from our murky prehistorical past to our potentially luminous futures.” That sounds dope!

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Tribulation have shared the new album’s first single, and it really is filled with ghastly shadows and elemental magic — or, at the very least, it sounds evil and cool. Tribulation have always been great at adding notes of proggy psychedelia to their music without losing the grimy darkness that Scandinavian metal bands tend to do better than anyone else.

“Leviathans” has complicated, ornate riffage. It has gothy organs and “Tubular Bells” horror-movie effects. It also has arena-sized drums and frontman Johannes Andersson’s rotting-zombie-demon death-roar. It rules. Check it out below.

When The Gloom Becomes Sound is out 1/29 on Century Media.