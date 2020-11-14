Spring Silver – “Plead Insanity” (Feat. Sad13 & Bartees Strange)

As a native Marylander, I always get a kick out of Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs.” Now, we have another musical reference to claim as our own — and K Nkanza, the artist who started their solo project Spring Silver after the dissolution of their band Aerial View, is actually from Silver Spring, MD, which makes it even sweeter.

On Bandcamp, Nkanza describes their music as “queer metal,” “post-emo,” and “they/themcore.” And their new double A-side single — featuring “Plead Insanity,” with vocal harmonies from Bartees Strange and Sad13, and a cover of Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Long Road Home” — sits right at the intersection of emo and catchy indie rock.

As Nkanza explains in a statement:

About the Tune: Like so many people (especially right now), a big part of my life is just managing my mental state. It’s never been especially easy, but I think it was the hardest when I was a teenager. I was very much burdened by fear of being labeled “insane”, “crazy”. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how bizarre people, culture, life in general is. Spring Silver is an expression of those feelings by revealing the edges and quirks within myself. This song brings that view to romantic love, exploring the ways it is practiced, as culturally accepted. I was lucky enough to have two artists I admire immensely provide vocals for the track. Their voices each have a lot of character AND they have the singing chops. That combination is the dream for any singer. I don’t think I told Sadie or Bartees they were harmonizing together on the song until after they each sent in their vocal tracks, haha! I wanted to surprise them.

Listen below.

