Tower Records Revived As An Online Store

Tower Records, the iconic music retailer that declared bankruptcy and closed its non-Japanese locations in 2006, is coming back as an online store. In addition to music, the new incarnation of Tower Records also features online events and a new version of their Pulse! magazine.

Deadline reports that Tower Records 2.0 was originally supposed to be introduced at SXSW this year, and there was going to be a series of pop-up shops to accompany the announcement. The whole pandemic thing put a stop to those plans, unfortunately.

Danny Zeijdel, Tower Records’ new CEO, says that their return “has been met with tremendous success, feedback. A lot of people are so happy taking pictures of when they receive an order from Tower Records, posting it on Instagram.”