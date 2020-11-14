MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Didn’t Even Vote

News November 14, 2020 3:06 PM By Peter Helman

You’re never going to believe this, but Lil Pump is not a paragon of civic virtue. Despite very publicly endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Page Six reports that the SoundCloud rapper didn’t actually vote in the 2020 election.

Lil Pump turned 18 before the midterm elections in 2018. But according to voter rolls in his home state of Florida and the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Lil Pump is not and has never been registered to vote. (Luckily for him, Florida did end up going for Trump anyway.)

Lil Pump posted a number of pro-Trump messages on his social media accounts and attended a Trump rally outside Miami shortly before the election. He also joined Trump onstage at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where Trump introduced him as “Little Pimp.”

