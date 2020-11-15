Watch Metallica Play Acoustic “Blackened” At Helping Hands Benefit

Last night, Metallica livestreamed a benefit concert for their charity All Within My Helping Hands. It’s the band’s second foray into full-length concerts during lockdown — in August, they filmed a secret show at a Sonoma winery, which was then screened at outdoor venues around the country.

The band recorded the benefit show at their San Rafael, CA headquarters and did an 8-song acoustic set and a 6-song electric one. The setlist included their covers of Bob Seger and Deep Purple, plus a new rendition of the traditional folk song “The House Of The Rising Sun.” They also debuted new acoustic renditions of “Blackened” and “Now That We’re Dead.”

“We’re super grateful to be a part of this and glad you’re hear to witness it and be a part of it as well,” frontman James Hetfield said during the livestream. “All your help is very much appreciated. And the fact that we get to play is a big bonus, right? We get to play, we get to employ some people here, we get to help out – it’s a win-win-win everywhere.”

Here’s “Blackened” followed by an electric “Disposable Heroes”:

The full performance is available through Monday (11/16) to purchase here.