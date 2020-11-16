It’s been a few years since we’ve checked in on Gold Connections, Will Marsh’s Virginia-based indie rock band. Back in 2017, the band signed to Fat Possum and released a self-titled EP produced by Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo. I’m not sure what happened with Fat Possum, but by the time Gold Connections released their debut album Popular Fiction in 2018, they were on a different label called Egghunt. They’ve since dropped another EP and a pair of singles, and they’re back today with a very strong self-released EP called Ammunition.

Marsh, who has relocated from Charlottesville to Richmond, is skilled in the art of meat-and-potatoes indie rock. Ammunition is a quick shot of extremely catchy guitar-based rock songs — “arena rock for the underground,” they call it on Bandcamp. It’s timeless, trend-averse stuff, just killer songs with deft arrangements executed with flair. If you’re a fan of Marsh’s pal Toledo, I’d imagine you’ll find a lot to love in these five tracks.

Stream Ammunition below.

<a href="https://gold-connections.bandcamp.com/album/ammunition" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ammunition by Gold Connections</a>

Ammunition is out now. Buy it here.