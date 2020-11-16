Wolfgang Van Halen’s Debut Single Soundtracks Eddie Van Halen’s Old Home Movies
When Eddie Van Halen died of cancer last month, his son Wolfgang made the announcement. The father and son maintained a close relationship throughout life — so close that Eddie ultimately recruited young Wolfgang to replace Michael Anthony as Van Halen’s bassist. Today we get a peek into their family life via the video for Wolfgang’s debut single.
Under the name Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang has released a song called “Distance,” which is all about how his bond with his dad is strong enough to persist even through death. It’s a touching song, but Van Halen fans will be eager to hear it in the context of the video, which pieces together a bunch of old home movies of Eddie and Wolfgang.
A statement from Wolfgang:
As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended “Distance” to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.
Proceeds from “Distance” will benefit Eddie’s favorite charity, the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. Watch the video below.