Wolfgang Van Halen’s Debut Single Soundtracks Eddie Van Halen’s Old Home Movies

Under the name Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang has released a song called “Distance,” which is all about how his bond with his dad is strong enough to persist even through death. It’s a touching song, but Van Halen fans will be eager to hear it in the context of the video, which pieces together a bunch of old home movies of Eddie and Wolfgang.

A statement from Wolfgang:

As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended “Distance” to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.

Proceeds from “Distance” will benefit Eddie’s favorite charity, the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. Watch the video below.