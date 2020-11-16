The screamo rebirth rolls on. Right now, bands from all over the planet are taking inspiration from the basement tantrums of the late ’90s, and the genre is as healthy as it’s ever been. Thus far this year, we’ve heard great albums from bands like Japan’s Envy, Virginia’s Infant Island, the UK’s Svalbard, and New York’s Stay Inside. We’ve still got Respire and Portrayal Of Guilt on deck, too. And now NAEDR, a band from Singapore, have stepped up in a big way on their full-length debut Past Is Prologue.

I would love to know whether there’s a screamo scene in Singapore. Right now, all I can tell you is that NAEDR don’t sound anything like Sial, the Singaporean hardcore band who also put out a blistering album in 2020. But Past Is Prologue is a great example of the genre — one that veers from fragile music-box prettiness to teeth-gnashing black-metal screeches in mere seconds. Listen to the album below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/past-is-prologue" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Past is Prologue by NAEDR</a>

Past Is Prologue is out now on Zegema Beach Records.