dad sports – “gf haircut”

The dreamily emotive Ottawa bedroom-pop trio dad sports are a recent signing to Grand Jury. Today they’re following up their first single for the label, May’s “name & place,” with a new one called “gf haircut.” The former track’s melancholy vibes and mechanistic backbeat give way here to breathy, strummy reverie like Wild Pink covering Pavement (here’s your requisite “Cut Your Hair” reference). The song is a genuinely pretty reflection on the aftermath of a breakup — or rather, multiple breakups, as singer-guitarist Miguel Plante explains:

Alex [Keyes] & I were hanging in our basement while rocking haircuts that our exes gave us when we came up with the idea for the song. It’s about how those haircuts outlasted the relationships lol. The original plan was to cut our actual hair in the vid but we all shaved our heads during the summer so we just got some funny wigs instead.

Director Dax Cardoso-Grant’s “gf haircut” video involves many colorful wigs. Watch below.