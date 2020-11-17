Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge

Lil Wayne has been hit with a federal weapons charge. TMZ reports that the US Attorney For The Southern District Of Florida has charged the rapper with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Wayne was previously convicted of a felony gun charge in 2009.

The charge stems from a December 2019 incident in which federal agents searched Wayne’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on its way to California and found a gold-plated handgun in his luggage.

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” says Wayne’s attorney Howard Srebnick. “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.”

“The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm,” Srebnick adds. Wayne is scheduled to appear in court next month. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.