Tame Impala Announce 10th Anniversary InnerSpeaker Box Set

News November 17, 2020 2:49 PM By James Rettig

Tame Impala’s debut album InnerSpeaker celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year and now it’s getting an expanded 4xLP box set. It features new mixes of “Alter Ego” and “Runaway Houses City Clouds,” a collection of demos and instrumentals, and a newly unearthed recording called “Wave House Live Jam.” It’ll also be accompanied by a 40-page book.

The set will be released on 3/26/21 and more details on it are available here.

