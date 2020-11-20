Steady Holiday – “Tangerine”

Last month, Steady Holiday’s Dre Babinski shared a new single, “Living Life,” in advance of a full-length that’s due out in 2021. Today, she’s back with another track, “Tangerine,” a theatrically gloomy and ominous track with a surreal bent as Babinski tries to apply solidity to something as liquid as a mood. “Tangerine falling out of reach/ Tangerine in and out of dreams,” she sings. “I saw some things today that I could not explain/ I watched you change … into a tangerine.”

“‘Tangerine’ is a song about mental illness. About witnessing someone’s behavior change without warning,” Babinski wrote in a statement. “It can be a frightening and heartbreaking thing, and I’m still learning how to understand it. Sometimes that’s easier to do with abstractions. Like turning a difficult subject into a fruit, I suppose.”

