Green Day Revive New Wave Side Project The Network For New EP

Back in 2003, Green Day started up a “secret” new wave side project called the Network. The Network released their debut album, Money Money 2020, that year. It was re-released the following year with two more tracks and in 2005 the Network opened for Green Day at a few shows. Earlier this month, after a 15-year silence, the Network came back to life with an Instagram account and some teasers and, eventually, a single called “Ivankkka Is A Nazi.”

That single was a precursor to a whole new Network EP called Trans Am, with the promise of a whole new album called Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! that’s scheduled to come out on 12/4. For now, “Ivankkka Is A Nazi” is joined by three other new tracks on the Trans Am EP: a title track, “Flat Earth,” and “Fentanyl.” Check them out below.