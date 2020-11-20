Black Coffee – “10 Missed Calls” (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Jozzy)

South African DJ Black Coffee has teamed up with Pharrell and Jozzy for the new single “10 Missed Calls” off of his upcoming album Subconsciously. “To have both Pharrell Williams and Jozzy on a record with me and a part of my album project is an honour,” Black Coffee said in a statement. “They are two true talents that I hold so much respect and admiration for. Nothing but good energy all around!” Listen to “10 Missed Calls” below.

Subconsciously is out 2/5 via Ultra.