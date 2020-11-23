True to its name, “Dynamite” blew up big-time for BTS. The K-pop superstars are undeniably the world’s most popular pop group, but they’d never had a US #1 single before “Dynamite” debuted atop the Hot 100 at the end of August. That’s partially because they’ve never catered so directly to the American market; previously the Bangtan Boys have sprinkled bits of English into their lyrics while mostly sticking to their native Korean (if anything, they’ve more directly targeted Japanese listeners with several all-Japanese releases) whereas here they stuck with the words from songwriters David Stewart and Jessica Agombar’s original demo. But beyond its all-English lyrics, “Dynamite” popped off because it’s a very good pop song — one of those tracks so irrepressibly fun and catchy that you can’t help bobbing your head and singing along even if it strikes you as a bit corny.

“Dynamite” is by no means the most explosive BTS song ever. The boy band came rocketing out of Seoul with a wild genre-hopping approach that often saw their songs morphing between hip-hop, EDM, and all manner of high-powered pop sounds in between, as exemplified by 2017’s Love Yourself: Her and its signature hit “DNA.” They’ve since streamlined their sound a bit from song to song. This year’s Map Of The Soul: 7 was still aggressively energetic and versatile, but less eager to inundate listeners with multiple styles at once. That album’s hit Halsey collab “Boy With Luv” explored an effervescent disco-funk sound that matched their impassioned group sing-alongs and rap verses with slapping bass and a crisp backbeat.

“Boy With Luv” now feels like a direct precursor to “Dynamite,” which plunges even deeper into the kind of bright 1970s nostalgia that fueled Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” another instant wedding staple that debuted at #1. Just about everything on the track is optimized for maximum pleasure — blaring brass, lush keyboard chords, palm-muted guitar that becomes part of a vibrant rhythm section. Plus its video is a brilliant spotlight for the group’s charisma, agile dance moves, and immaculate androgynous styling (the David Bowie poster on Jungkook’s wall in the beginning is probably no coincidence). It suggested BTS were ready for a take-no-prisoners American radio offensive and maybe were planning one of the most contagiously fun pop albums of 2020.

Instead, the group’s new album is maybe the least urgent release in their catalog, and it returns to mostly Korean lyrics rather than overtly pander to Western audiences with English. Churning through seven songs and a skit in under 30 minutes, BE takes the stated goal of “Dynamite” — a soothing sound for a pandemic-racked year — to surprising extremes. It’s far from a set of ballads, but it gets off to an understated start, with a trio of midtempo numbers. After an egregiously long skit, the second half is punchier yet somehow bleeds into the background more readily. Not until “Dynamite” comes along to close out the album does BE jolt to life with the usual BTS energy.

The softer side of BTS has always stood out less than their more hyperactive tracks, but in BE‘s case the slowed-down material is front-loaded for good reason. “Life Goes On” blends acoustic strums, electronic beats, and digitally altered vocals to warm, woozy effect. “Fly To My Room” similarly pairs a gospel-inflected pop-R&B chord progression out of an old Mariah Carey record with trap drum programming and Auto-Tuned moans a la Bad Bunny; it could just as easily be Ariana Grande or Kehlani emoting over those organ swells. “Blue & Grey,” the only true slow jam here, is like Linkin Park and Sigur Rós teaming up to write a Boyz II Men song, with the requisite spoken-word and rapping segments interspersed with eerie whale-call vocals and chilly, cinematic minor chords. All three of these songs bored me at first but won me over with repeated exposure as the compositional and production details revealed themselves.

Where BE loses me every time is the skit, a three-minute intermission on a 28-minute album. Maybe it’s more fun to hear the boys celebrate their #1 hit and banter about their success if you speak Korean, but I’m guessing it still stalls out the momentum either way. Not that the undistinguished and unmemorable party jam “Telepathy” is any less of a roadblock. The hip-hop exercise “Dis-ease” similarly goes nowhere, and the would-be arena-killing anthem “Stay” comes off like Usher and Ne-Yo’s worst EDM crossover bids. This stuff feels like filler to justify calling BE an album rather than an EP, when it could have been half as long and ended up twice as satisfying. It seems even on a relatively scaled-down release like this one, BTS remain maximalists at heart.