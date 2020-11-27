It also presumably sounds nothing like the music Robbie Chater, Tony Di Blasi, and Darren Seltmann were making in Alarm 115, the noise-punk band they founded in 1994 after Seltmann saw a life-changing Drive Like Jehu show in New York. The band also claimed skronking Japanese no wave act Ultra Bidé and cantankerous UK post-punk legends the Fall as influences, though the lone Alarm 115 instrumental I can find on YouTube reminds me of slacker gods Pavement, the Fall’s more accessible disciples. In any case, an old All Music Guide bio suggests that by 1997, Alarm 115’s Manabu Etoh departed, Gordon McQuilten entered the frame, and the project gave way to a new endeavor inspired by Koichi Oki’s 1971 Yamaha Superstar.

Described as “organ punk,” Yamaha Superstar was more like a surreal form of lounge music, atmospheric and vaguely tropical — a vibe that permeated the former Alarm 115 crew’s new work, starting with a 30-song demo Seltmann and Chater recorded in 1996 while Di Blasi was reportedly off somewhere dabbling in psychic “experimentation.” After spending the summer of 1997 gigging under names like Swinging Monkey Cocks, Quentin’s Brittle Bones, and Whoops Downs Syndrome (a very whoops name indeed), they settled on the Avalanches and quickly became an underground sensation. In subsequent years the project opened for the John Spencer Blues Explosion, Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys, who also booked them for the Free Tibet ’99 show in Sydney. Hype was building, and with Since I Left You, the Avalanches met their moment.

Released 20 years ago today (though not until 2001 outside Australia), the record was instantly hailed as a classic. Its sound was intoxicating and unique, like being swept away into a fantastical world in the middle of the night, where the beachfront dance parties are tinged with melancholy and the drowsier you get, the more clarity you attain. There are proper songs within this slipstream, starting with the achingly beautiful title track, on which an exultant woman’s voice repeats, “Since I left you, I’ve felt the world so new!” over crackling drum machines and a sweeping retro string section. “Frontier Psychiatrist,” the most successful single of the bunch, is also probably the most dated — a bombardment of cartoonish high-drama brass and strings splattered with all manner of old movie dialogue, it could almost pass for Fatboy Slim.