José Feliciano On 50 Years Of “Feliz Navidad”

Congratulations on the 50th anniversary of “Feliz Navidad.” There’s a lot of ground to cover, but first off: How have you been spending your time in quarantine?

JOSÉ FELICIANO: Well, I spent my time doing interviews with people like you. I will say, I never thought in my life that my little song would cause such a furor for 50 years. When you’re singing it and you’re performing it, you’re out of the eye of the storm. But this year it looks like it’s going to be in the eye of the storm and we’ll be feeling all the ramifications.

You re-recorded “Feliz Navidad” this year. What was the process like to re-imagine such an age-old song? Did you add anything new to the formula?

FELICIANO: To tell you the truth, I wasn’t so keen at first to do another version because the original had been done so well. However, Helen Murphy talked me into doing a celebration track to honor 50 years of my little song bringing people together around the world. She convinced me because she wanted a track with superstar artists and celebrities from around the world to share their love for me and the song in a version of “Feliz Navidad” that reflects all of today’s music styles. By doing so in this way the song would be a representation of all kinds of genres of music and all cultures. So that sounded like fun! And also because we could not be together in concert for the big anniversary, the recording could be listened to by all and just bring some joy in 2020.

HELEN MURPHY: As we got through the hardest parts of the first wave of the COVID pandemic, we were all looking for some joy and happiness and we were struggling to find a way to help the world shift to celebrate some of the things for the fourth quarter of this year. And José said, whatever he did, he wanted to do something that brought more unity to the world and more joy. It started with hooking José up with the producer, Rudy Pérez, and lots of long conversations in the evening about how we could bring more joy and unity. And it got a little out of control in the pandemic and it turned into 30 artists, nine countries, and one incredible song and José, the master director of it all. José, over to you.

FELICIANO: Well, what can I say after that? I just thought that this pandemic has, in some ways, disunited people. And I thought, “Feliz Navidad” will unite people. And so I’m thankful to Helen Murphy for doing my documentary. I couldn’t have anybody else do it for me because, if you watch the documentary, it almost looks like this woman’s in love with me. [Helen laughs] I can handle it, I can handle it.

I hope that this documentary will bring joy into people’s hearts. I bet the music makes people forget the pandemic. I mean, I know one will not forget it totally, but if it makes people forget it for a little while, I think we’ll be doing our job.

I could be a wisenheimer. And when you asked me the question, “Why did you do this,” I could have said, “Because I needed the money.” But that wouldn’t be cool. So, I’m just happy. I’m really happy.

Why do you think this song continues to perform so well on the charts year after year?

FELICIANO: I think the song continues to do well because it is a simple song that brings a message of joy and love to people and anyone can sing it. I love that it teaches everyone a little bit of English and Spanish and in that way it continues to break down walls.

As one of the earliest popular crossover acts, what do you make of the ongoing Latin music explosion that has dominated the charts and streaming playlists?

FELICIANO: It’s about time that the talents of Latin America are getting the recognition they deserve. It does not surprise me. I love it.