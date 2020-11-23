Stream Carpark Records’ 21st Anniversary Covers Compilation Featuring Sad13, Cloud Nothings, & More

The Washington, DC-based Carpark Records is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year and they’re marking the occasion by releasing a new compilation featuring artists from their roster, both past and present, covering other artists from their roster, both past and present.

No Cover: Carpark’s 21st Anniversary Covers Comp includes Sad13 covering Cloud Nothings and Cloud Nothings covering Speedy Ortiz, Melkbelly covering Dan Deacon, Dan Deacon covering Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat covering Dinky, Emily Reo covering Beach House, Skylar Spence & Fat Tony covering Toro y Moi, Madeline Kenney covering Palm, Johanna Warren covering the Beths, the Beths covering Over The Atlantic, and many more.

The album is available digitally today and will be released as a double LP that’s up for pre-order now and will be out in March. Check it out below.

<a href="https://carparkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/no-cover-a-carpark-covers-comp">No Cover: A Carpark Covers Comp by Carpark Records</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Melkbelly – “The Crystal Cat” (Dan Deacon Cover)

02 Skylar Spence & Fat Tony – “Ordinary Pleasure” (Toro y Moi Cover)

03 The Mattson 2 – “Forever, Until” (Dog Bite Cover)

04 Sad13 – “Psychic Trauma” (Cloud Nothings Cover)

05 Emily Reo – “Gila” (Beach House Cover)

06 Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Berlin Nites” (Dinky Cover)

07 Rituals of Mine – “Girl Like You” (Toro y Moi Cover)

08 Madeline Kenney – “Pearly” (Palm Cover)

09 Erin Anne – “Strawberry” (Emily Reo Cover)

10 GRMLN – “Hey Cool Kid” (Cloud Nothings Cover)

11 Cloud Nothings – “Villain” (Speedy Ortiz Cover)

12 Popstrangers – “Just Imagine” (Sonic Boom Cover)

13 Dan Deacon – “Humbucker Blues” (Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Cover)

14 The Beths – “Less Than Thou” (Marumari Mix)

15 TEEN – “Cut Me Off” (Madeline Kenney Cover)

16 Montag – “Rio” (Adventure Cover)

17 Johanna Warren – “Happy Unhappy” (The Beths Cover)

18 Dent May – “Saltwater” (Beach House Cover)

19 Introverted Dancefloor – “Now Is The Time Of Emotion” (Prince Rama Cover)

20 The Beths – “Starsign” (Over The Atlantic Cover)

21 Astronauts, Etc. – “Riddles” (Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Cover)

