Liam Gallagher – “All You’re Dreaming Of”

New Music November 27, 2020 4:30 PM By Peter Helman

Liam Gallagher has shared a holiday single called “All You’re Dreaming Of,” his first new music since last year’s album Why Me? Why Not. “Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope,” Gallagher says in a statement. “Bing Crosby would have been proud.” The track was co-written with longtime collaborator Simon Aldred and produced by Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt; until 12/31, the net proceeds from the song will benefit the Action For Children charity. Listen below.

Gallagher will perform “All You’re Dreaming Of” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday, 12/4. The next day, he’ll headline an event called Down By The River Thames, in which he and his band will perform hits from Oasis and his solo career from a barge floating down the river.

