Watch Dua Lipa & FKA twigs Tease Their New Song In Studio 2054 Livestream

Dua Lipa hosted a star-studded virtual concert called Studio 2054 last night. During the livestream, she was joined by Elton John, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Angèle, J Balvin, and the Blessed Madonna. And FKA twigs also made an appearance to tease a new collaboration with Dua Lipa that the two artists have been working on.

“Twigs and I actually know each other through a mutual friend called Billy,” Dua Lipa explained before the show. “She’s working on some new stuff and she hit me up and was like ’Do you wanna get in the studio, should we do something together?’ We made a song that we both really love.” Preview it below.

FKA Twigs x Dua Lipa collab teaser from Studio 2054 pic.twitter.com/NCdW5zriUZ — luca (@SEXPOSlTlONS) November 27, 2020