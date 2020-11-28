Liam Gallagher Says Noel Turned Down £100M For Oasis Reunion

Liam Gallagher has been trying to get his brother Noel to agree to an Oasis reunion for a while now. “Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers,” he tweeted in March, later adding, “Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS.”

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show today, The Independent reports, Liam reiterated that Noel is the holdout, claiming that he turned down £100 million to take part in an Oasis reunion tour. “I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem,” Liam said. “He thinks I’m both the problems, whereas I’m half the problem … He needs to take on some of the problem, the minute he does that we’ll move on.”

How can the Gallagher brothers mend their rift? Liam suggested that they could go on The Great British Bake Off together. “Maybe we’ll just bake some bread and that or a cake or throw strawberries at each other,” he said. “Have a cream fight, that kind of stuff. Now you’re talking.”

Liam Gallagher also sang “Hello” for the first time in 18 years live on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 yesterday. Listen to that performance below.