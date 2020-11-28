Ann Wilson Says Anne Hathaway Is Interested In But Not Right For New Heart Biopic Written By Carrie Brownstein

Heart are getting the biopic treatment, and another Pacific Northwest rock icon is helming the project. In an interview on SiriusXM’s Volume West this week, Yahoo! reports, Ann Wilson revealed that Carrie Brownstein, of Sleater-Kinney and Portlandia fame, is writing and directing the film. “I can’t tell you all about it, because it’s still being written right now,” Wilson said, but she “saw the first draft of [Brownstein’s] script, and it’s really cool.”

Who’s going to play Ann and Nancy Wilson? “A few actresses have come forward, but no one that’s right,” Wilson explained. “Anne Hathaway came forward, but I don’t think she’s exactly right for it … I just don’t have any idea. I’m too close to it … But it’s known that the role of Nancy and the role of me is being cast … I’m just as excited about finding out as you are.”

The as-yet untitled movie will begin with the Wilson sisters’ childhood and follow Heart’s story through the ’90s. It’s “still in development right now because of COVID slowed everything down,” according to Wilson, but it’s “definitely coming along.”