The Month In Metal – November 2020

Alright, some housekeeping: Our 2020 Top 10 is going to run next month (obviously) and will take the place of our normal December column.

In other news, at the time I’m writing this, I’m dealing with some health problems. To the person who cast the curse that has haunted my body: Congrats, you did it. I wasn’t able to line up a guest intro-er, so here’s a shorter column. For the sake of whatever remains of my ego, pretend to be disappointed. This particular intro was cut for space back when we did a fake mailbag to cover for the fact that a few other intros disastrously fell through. It…has been a year. Hopefully, we’ll get back to some typical in-depth nonsense in 2021.

Diamond Head released Lightning to the Nations 2020 on November 20. “We thought it’d be great to re-record the debut album with this lineup and the modern technology available,” said sole original member Brian Tatler in the accompanying PR copy.

Oh no.

In the great listicle I keep in my head and desperately hope people ask me about but they never do because most people care about actual important things and oh god why I am like this, the original Lightning to the Nations, which turned 40 in October, is an all-time classic. Even the super cringe TAS-TAYYYYYY horniness — complete with a fake orgasm bridge that would embarrass Jane Birkin — can’t derail it. There’s a reason why Metallica has covered four Diamond Head songs to date. The early stuff rules. “The Prince.” “Am I Evil?” Two absolute epics of NWOBHM smoldering with a proto-thrash energy that makes the prog peregrinations sound extra kinetic. Rules. If you can snag Metal Blade’s Diamond Nights compilation that combines the debut with the early singles and demos, all the better.

But, Diamond Head hasn’t been good since, let me check my notes here, 1982’s “Dead Reckoning.” I mean, points for keeping the band going, I guess. Making a living off metal is like squeezing blood from Earache, so if you can do it and avoid overdraft fees, by all means, do your damn thing. And, hey, maybe Tatler’s new crew has pulled out of the tailspin. Last year’s The Coffin Train was, apparently, the best reviewed Diamond Head record in decades. What do I know?

I like to think that I know that re-recording or, ugh, “re-imagining” your classic record(s) after a significant chunk of time is a monumentally bad idea.

I get it. I do. I wish I could re-record my entire life. I also write the same intro every month. “Oh boy, you know what’s weird, guys?!” And I suppose that there are legitimate reasons to rewind. One-time Trad Belt holder Anthem recently re-recorded old songs for its Nuclear Blast debut as special howdy to the European market. Seems fine. Peter Tägtgren went back and fixed the notorious Hypocrisy flop Catch 22. Hey, it doesn’t sound worse. To that end, Necrophagist’s second take on Onset of Putrefaction, the one with realer drums that don’t sound like someone pushed an Amiga down a flight of stairs, is a thumbs up. Add in erasing bad contracts and resetting shady royalty deals, and you have a handful of justifible cases for strapping into the wayback machine.

On the whole, though? I feel like this is mostly a waste of time. But is that the consensus? To Encyclopaedia Metallum and RateYourMusic (RYM) we go.

I searched Encyclopaedia Metallum for albums with “re-record” in the additional notes field. I got a lot of hits, but most of them seemed too fresh. Albums re-recorded within a year or two of the source material aren’t the ones we’re looking for. Hmmm. I need to narrow this down. What’s a famous example of redoing something with “the modern technology available”?

Right. Return of the Jedi hit theaters in 1983. The “Special Editions” made the rounds in 1997. Let’s say bands are in the George Lucas Zone after 14 years.

In order to find albums similar to Lightning to the Nations 2020, I only counted albums that were “true re-recordings” in that the re-recording was either album-to-album or an EP expanded into an album. I didn’t count compilations like Amorphis’s Magic & Mayhem – Tales from the Early Years, Testament’s First Strike Still Deadly, Jag Panzer’s Decade of the Nail-Spiked Bat, or Gamma Ray’s Blast From the Past. Conversely, because In Flames recently made an EP out of re-recorded Clayman songs, I didn’t count that, either.

How many made the George Lucas Zone cut, then? 23. Huzzah. I have summoned Washington Wizards Michael Jordan.

In order to make sense of the results, I pulled the RYM score for the original album and the newer edition. (In the case of an album like Anacrusis’ Hindsight: Suffering Hour & Reason Revisited, I took the average of the two original albums.) I then compared the two scores. If the newer edition scored higher than the original album, I considered it a success. Any new album that got within 5 percent of the original was considered to be “eh.” Anything worse than that was classed as a mistake.

Okay. I would like to drop in my usual disclaimer that I am not a statistician and am, in fact, an idiot. Here we go: