Pom Pom Squad – “Last Christmas” (Wham! Cover)

Father/Daughter Records and Wax Nine Records have announced a new holiday compilation called Simply Having A Wonderful Compilation, which will be out this Friday (12/4). It features new tracks from Illuminati Hotties, Sad13, Routine (Jay Som + Chastity Belt’s Annie Trucott), Melkbelly, Johanna Warren, Diet Cig, Bacchae, Pronoun, Tasha, and more. All proceeds from the album will go to Feeding America. Today, we’re getting Pom Pom Squad’s cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” which the Mia Berrin-led project turns into a driving indie-rock number that keeps all of the original’s charm. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Melkbelly – “Hating You for Christmas”

02 Pom Pom Squad – “Last Christmas”

03 Routine – “Wait”

04 Ohmme – “Wonderful Christmastime”

05 Maneka – “Santa Is a Neocon”

06 Bacchae – “This Will Be Our Year”

07 Sad13 – “Shit For Christmas”

08 Illuminati Hotties – “xmas wish list (what we all asked for)”

09 Johanna Warren – “Coventry Carol”

10 KAINA – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

11 Diet Cig – “Happy Holiday”

12 Pronoun – “12.23.95”

13 Tasha – “Love Song”

Simply Having A Wonderful Compilation is out 12/4 via Father/Daughter Records / Wax Nine. Pre-order it here.