Boldy James – “On Ten”

Thus far in 2020, the excellent Detroit rapper Boldy James has released three albums. All of them are full-length collaborations with individual producers, and all of them are great: The Price Of Tea In China with the Alchemist, Manger On McNichols with Sterling Toles, and The Versace Tape with Jay Versace. He’s not done.

Next week, Boldy James will release Real Bad Boldy, a full-length team-up with Real Bad Man, which is somehow both a clothing brand and a production collective. We’ve already posted the project’s first single, the Stove God Cooks collab “Thousand Pills.” Today, James and Real Bad Man have also shared the new track “On Ten.”

On “On Ten,” Real Bad Man flip the Wendy Rene sample that RZA used on the Wu-Tang Clan classic “Tearz.” (Ariana Grande sang over that same sample on “Fake Smile” last year. That’s fine! More “Tearz” flips, please!) Boldy, meanwhile, talks effortlessly blasé shit, sounding both bored and in-control. Listen below.

In other Boldy James news, he recently showed up on a new version of Curren$y and Harry Fraud’s “Riviera Beach,” a track from their recent collaboration The Director’s Cut. “Riviera Beach” already featured Boldy’s Griselda teammate Conway The Machine, and Boldy slides right in on the tracks, new version, which appears on Curren$y and Fraud’s new Bonus Footage EP. Check it out below.

Real Bad Boldy is out 12/11.