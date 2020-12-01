Phoebe Bridgers’ New “Savior Complex” Video Was Directed By Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Stars Paul Mescal

News December 1, 2020 10:33 AM By James Rettig

Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher is a buzzy album that came out this year, Normal People is a buzzy TV show that came out this year, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge seems to always be in a perpetual state of buzz. Why not combine all three into one mega-music video? Well, that’s what has happened.

Today, Bridgers has released a music video for “Savior Complex,” which was directed by Waller-Bridge and stars Normal People breakout Mescal. All three of them have been circling around each other in the pop culture cloud over the course of 2020 — there was a funny Reductress quiz called Is This Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Phoebe Bridgers, Or A Feeble Bridge a few months ago, and Bridgers and Mescal have been spotted around the UK and Ireland together a couple times this year.

Per a press release, this collaboration came about after Bridgers emailed Waller-Bridge during lockdown and found out they were mutual fans of each other. The video is unfortunately a Facebook exclusive, which means you need to watch it over here.

