Viagra Boys – “Creatures”

Earlier this year, Swedish punks Viagra Boys released a promising surprise EP called Common Sense. Next month, they’ll follow it up with their new LP Welfare Jazz. The band recorded this one with an all-star group of producers: Matt Sweeney, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, the Hives’ Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström. We’ve already posted first single “Ain’t Nice.” Today, the band has dropped another new track called “Creatures,” and they’ve also made a pretty great video for it.

“Creatures” is a dour, guttural synthpop track about wallowing through your existence in a dying society. Fun stuff! The video is a different kind of fun. The clip works as the continuation to the also-great “Ain’t Nice” video.

Director Erik Kockum has devised a whole hallucinatory costume drama about tatted-up Viagra Boys frontman Sebastian Murphy running around some aristocratic courtyard. The bright, vivid visuals here recall movies like Marie Antoinette, The Favourite, and Barry Lyndon. Check it out below.

Welfare Jazz is out 1/8 via YEAR0001. Pre-order it here.