Stream Malaysian Screamo Band Amu Daria’s Scraping, Explosive Self-Titled Demo

New Music December 1, 2020 11:30 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Malaysian Screamo Band Amu Daria’s Scraping, Explosive Self-Titled Demo

New Music December 1, 2020 11:30 AM By Chris DeVille

One of life’s great pleasures these days is seeing a Bandcamp notification from Zegema Beach Records, the British Columbia label that is becoming a pipeline for essential screamo from around the world. One of those notifications arrived this morning, touting the North American release of Amu Daria’s six-song self-titled demo. The Malaysian band initially released these songs late last year, but Zegema Beach is giving them a spotlight in the Western world — good thing, too, because this shit rips.

Per Bandcamp, Amu Daria hail from Klang Royal Town, and their lineup includes members of Safety Zone, Break Free, Invalid Format, Aster, and a band called xAntiVaccinex (you can insert the eyeballs emoji here, or maybe the big anxious toothy grin emoji). They’re named for a major river in Central Asia and Afghanistan. This crew’s brand of screamo errs on the side of scraping, clattering ’90s underground rock — that visceral Steve Albini sound Elvis Costello hates so much — with traces of proggy, riff-driven metal a la Tool. But when not violently thrashing and shredding, Amu Daria make time for immolating blasts of shrieking noise, too. It’s a whole buffet in under 15 minutes.

Listen below.

Amu Daria is out now on Zegema Beach, and you can buy it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    18 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    3 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    4 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    1 day ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    18 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest