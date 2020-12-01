Stream Malaysian Screamo Band Amu Daria’s Scraping, Explosive Self-Titled Demo

One of life’s great pleasures these days is seeing a Bandcamp notification from Zegema Beach Records, the British Columbia label that is becoming a pipeline for essential screamo from around the world. One of those notifications arrived this morning, touting the North American release of Amu Daria’s six-song self-titled demo. The Malaysian band initially released these songs late last year, but Zegema Beach is giving them a spotlight in the Western world — good thing, too, because this shit rips.

Per Bandcamp, Amu Daria hail from Klang Royal Town, and their lineup includes members of Safety Zone, Break Free, Invalid Format, Aster, and a band called xAntiVaccinex (you can insert the eyeballs emoji here, or maybe the big anxious toothy grin emoji). They’re named for a major river in Central Asia and Afghanistan. This crew’s brand of screamo errs on the side of scraping, clattering ’90s underground rock — that visceral Steve Albini sound Elvis Costello hates so much — with traces of proggy, riff-driven metal a la Tool. But when not violently thrashing and shredding, Amu Daria make time for immolating blasts of shrieking noise, too. It’s a whole buffet in under 15 minutes.

Listen below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/amu-daria">Amu Daria by AMU DARIA</a>

Amu Daria is out now on Zegema Beach, and you can buy it here.