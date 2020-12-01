Watch An Alice In Chains Tribute Concert Feat. Members Of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Screaming Trees, & More

Alice In Chains are being crowned with the Founders Award by Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture this year and they’re being honored with a virtual tribute concert that’s airing tonight (12/1) starting at 9PM EST. Alice In Chains themselves are on hand to perform and there will also be appearances from members of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Screaming Trees, and more. Also performing are Metallica, Billy Corgan, Korn, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Duff McKagan, Corey Taylor, Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, Mark Lanegan, Taylor Hawkins, Mastodon, Shooter Jennings, and more.

“It feels truly special to receive the MoPOP Founders Award in our home town of Seattle. It’s also humbling to be joined by so many of our friends, peers and heroes to rock some AIC tunes,” the band’s Jerry Cantrell said in a statement when the concert was announced. “I hope people watching enjoy the show as much as we did putting it together. A big hearty thanks to everyone who participated in making this virtual thing happen during these strange times.”

Watch the concert below.