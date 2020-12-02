Thom Yorke, Burial, & Four Tet – “Her Revolution” & “His Rope”

A surprise collaboration between old pals Thom Yorke, Burial, and Four Tet is out there in the world. As Pitchfork points out, London record stores Phonica and Sounds Of The Universe shared posts announcing the existence of a new double A-side black label single featuring new songs “Her Revolution” and “His Rope.” The release is on XL Recordings, Yorke and Radiohead’s label home, which recently teased a new black label release but has not confirmed the identity of the artists.

Phonica’s Instagram post reads, “Ohh yes, this is a huge one! @fourtetkieran, @burial and @thomyorke combine forces two create two stunning new tracks; ‘Her Revolution’ and ‘His Rope’. This ultra-limited edition black label is available IN-STORE ONLY! Our doors are now open for business again, so head on down and grab a copy whilst stocks last!” A similar post from Sounds Of The Universe dates the music to spring 2020 and announces that it will be limited to 100 copies. Yorke, Burial, and Four Tet previously teamed up on a double A-side single with “Ego” and “Mirror” in 2011.

Bootlegs of “Her Revolution” and “His Rope” have made their way to YouTube, and you can hear them below.

Check out the posts from the record stores below.