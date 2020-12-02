Miss Grit – “Dark Side Of The Party”

Miss Grit is the project of the New York City-based musician Margaret Sohn, who released her debut EP Talk Talk at the beginning of 2019 and will follow that up with another EP called Impostor at the beginning of 2021. Today, she’s sharing “Dark Side Of The Party” from it, a crisp and heaving track featuring some St. Vincent-esque guitar squelches and a hook that coalesces around the question: “Why can’t I?”

“I’ve gone my whole life feeling really uncomfortable defining myself,” Sohn said in a statement. “I realized that a lot of the time, I’m more comfortable with other people defining me and making up their mind about who I’m supposed to be.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Don’t Wander”

02 “Buy The Banter”

03 “Blonde”

04 “Grow Up To”

05 “Dark Side Of The Party”

06 “Imposter”

The Impostor EP is out 2/5.