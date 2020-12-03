Anything from before the pandemic sent America into lockdown mode feels like it couldn’t possibly have happened in 2020, but Pinegrove released their Marigold album back in January. Almost exactly a year later, they’ll debut their next project: a feature-length movie and its accompanying soundtrack.

At 6PM ET on Jan. 13, Pinegrove will premiere Amperland, NY, a scripted movie adapted from a short story by frontman Evan Stephens Hall, directed by Kenna Hynes. The film is named for Amperland, the upstate New York house that serves as Pinegrove’s home base; it’s where they recorded Marigold and Skylight. In a press release, Hall says Amperland, NY is “threaded by a surreal, giddy narrative — reimaginings of our songbook and first-time-imaginings of Pinegrovian tall tales.” He adds that it’s “fun, hopefully poignant, definitely weird.”

Amperland, NY is accompanied by a 22-song soundtrack album comprising music from throughout Pinegrove’s catalog. The band’s Sam Skinner recorded new performances of the songs at Amperland for use in the film. One of those tracks, a run through “Morningtime” from their 2012 debut Meridian, is out today.

The Amperland, NY premiere screening costs $5 and will benefit environmental action group The Sunrise Movement. Afterwords, Busy Phillips will moderate a Q&A with Pinegrove. Tickets are available at the band’s website, where you can also pre-order the soundtrack album. Check out the movie trailer and the fresh “Morningtime” recording below.

<a href="https://pinegrove.bandcamp.com/album/amperland-ny">Amperland, NY by Pinegrove</a>

Amperland, NY premieres 1/13, and the soundtrack is out 1/15.