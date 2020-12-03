Pinegrove Announce Amperland, NY, A Scripted Feature-Length Movie & Soundtrack Album
Anything from before the pandemic sent America into lockdown mode feels like it couldn’t possibly have happened in 2020, but Pinegrove released their Marigold album back in January. Almost exactly a year later, they’ll debut their next project: a feature-length movie and its accompanying soundtrack.
At 6PM ET on Jan. 13, Pinegrove will premiere Amperland, NY, a scripted movie adapted from a short story by frontman Evan Stephens Hall, directed by Kenna Hynes. The film is named for Amperland, the upstate New York house that serves as Pinegrove’s home base; it’s where they recorded Marigold and Skylight. In a press release, Hall says Amperland, NY is “threaded by a surreal, giddy narrative — reimaginings of our songbook and first-time-imaginings of Pinegrovian tall tales.” He adds that it’s “fun, hopefully poignant, definitely weird.”
Amperland, NY is accompanied by a 22-song soundtrack album comprising music from throughout Pinegrove’s catalog. The band’s Sam Skinner recorded new performances of the songs at Amperland for use in the film. One of those tracks, a run through “Morningtime” from their 2012 debut Meridian, is out today.
The Amperland, NY premiere screening costs $5 and will benefit environmental action group The Sunrise Movement. Afterwords, Busy Phillips will moderate a Q&A with Pinegrove. Tickets are available at the band’s website, where you can also pre-order the soundtrack album. Check out the movie trailer and the fresh “Morningtime” recording below.
Amperland, NY premieres 1/13, and the soundtrack is out 1/15.