The Staves – “Satisfied”

The Staves, the great folk-trock trio made up of the three Stavely-Taylor sisters, are finally giving 2015’s stunning If I Was a proper follow-up. Their new album Good Woman is arriving in February, and we’ve already heard the title track and “Trying” plus the non-album track “Nazareth.” Today, we’re getting another, “Satisfied,” which comes with an Olivia Eames-directed video of the band performing the song from London’s Sunbeam Studios.

“Satisfied” is as gorgeous as ever, once again showcasing the sisters’ goosebump-inducing vocal harmonies. “This started out with an acoustic guitar,” they explain in a statement. “The song asking its subject — will they ever be satisfied with what they have? Is it ever enough? But also urging them not to give up on themselves, and love. The song really came to life when we added the band, and gave strength and a backbone to the whole sentiment of the song (as well as a great groove!).” Listen below.

Good Woman is out 2/5 on Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.