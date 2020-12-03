Watch NxWorries Debut New Song “Where I Go” At Double Happiness Festival

News December 3, 2020 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch NxWorries Debut New Song “Where I Go” At Double Happiness Festival

News December 3, 2020 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan

Anderson .Paak has lately been plenty busy on his own, but he appears to be making new music with NxWorries, his duo with the Califonian producer Knxwledge. NxWorries released their excellently fractured funk/soul debut album Yes Lawd! in 2016, and they’ve never officially followed it up, though .Paak did collaborate with Knxwledge on his track “Itkanbe[Sonice]” earlier this year. But it looks like we’re about to see a full-on NxWorries revival. Last night, the duo played a set at a virtual festival, and they took the opportunity to debut a new song called “Where I Go.”

Last night, 88rising held a virtual festival called Double Happiness, an internet version of a tour that the media company has booked in past years. The festival featured artists of Asian descent from around the world. NxWorries, performing on a soundstage full of dry ice and computer graphics, played a four-song set. Most of the songs were old. One was new.

“Where I Go,” that new track, is a smooth, low-key R&B song about relationship issues. It’s a lot more low-key than a lot of Anderson .Paak songs — more low-key, even, than much of what he’s done with NxWorries. It’s a truly smooth piece of music, built on a graceful sitar loop from Knxwledge. Watch the duo perform the track below.

And here’s the duo’s full performance:

A new NxWorries album would be welcome right about now.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    4 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    5 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    2 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest