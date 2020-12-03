Watch NxWorries Debut New Song “Where I Go” At Double Happiness Festival

Anderson .Paak has lately been plenty busy on his own, but he appears to be making new music with NxWorries, his duo with the Califonian producer Knxwledge. NxWorries released their excellently fractured funk/soul debut album Yes Lawd! in 2016, and they’ve never officially followed it up, though .Paak did collaborate with Knxwledge on his track “Itkanbe[Sonice]” earlier this year. But it looks like we’re about to see a full-on NxWorries revival. Last night, the duo played a set at a virtual festival, and they took the opportunity to debut a new song called “Where I Go.”

Last night, 88rising held a virtual festival called Double Happiness, an internet version of a tour that the media company has booked in past years. The festival featured artists of Asian descent from around the world. NxWorries, performing on a soundstage full of dry ice and computer graphics, played a four-song set. Most of the songs were old. One was new.

“Where I Go,” that new track, is a smooth, low-key R&B song about relationship issues. It’s a lot more low-key than a lot of Anderson .Paak songs — more low-key, even, than much of what he’s done with NxWorries. It’s a truly smooth piece of music, built on a graceful sitar loop from Knxwledge. Watch the duo perform the track below.

NxWorries Live at Double Happiness 2020 (Knxwledge & Anderson .Paak)

New Song for their next album coming soon. G A S🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vFAOuQ43bN — MF GATT💥 (@gattoresu) December 3, 2020

And here’s the duo’s full performance:

A new NxWorries album would be welcome right about now.