The 10 Best Jazz Albums Of 2020

Jazz lives onstage. It’s a music that requires in-the-moment interaction between players, in front of audiences, to grow, develop, and thrive. And yet, in a year that was effectively without live music for nine months, jazz repeatedly demonstrated its power to astonish and upend expectations. Veteran artists delivered stunning and cohesive statements; new faces broke through, demanding to be heard; traditionalists honored the past while looking to the future; politically and socially engaged artists made the music’s implicit message explicit; and most important of all, the records were simply brilliant. The 10 albums below barely scratch the surface of the great music that came out in 2020.

A few notes to sum up the year, and hint at the year to come:

• Johannesburg is the new London. The South African jazz scene is as vital as that of any city in the world right now, blending classic sounds from hard bop to spiritual jazz to big band with traditional rhythms and songs in African languages. In addition to the records by Nduduzo Makhathini, Ndabo Zulu, and Shabaka & The Ancestors listed below, Asher Gamedze, Thandi Ntuli, Linda Sikhakhane, and Spaza all did great work.

• The archives continued to yield previously forgotten treasures, as unreleased music from Eric Dolphy, Charles Mingus, Sonny Rollins, Pharoah Sanders, Cecil Taylor, and others filled in gaps in jazz history.

• In the absence of live performance opportunities, players embraced live streaming, and in the absence of studios, they learned to collaborate remotely. I’ve already heard at least one album that was culled from streamed performances, and another that was recorded instrument by instrument, track by track, from the performers’ homes and assembled after the fact.

Unfortunately, while some gripping music has been played in empty clubs and beamed to fans at home, it’s become sadly clear that the social aspect of live jazz is in fact crucial. Musicians have been complaining for the music’s entire history that it devalues their artistry to perform as people eat and drink and waiters and waitresses move through the crowd with plates of food and trays of glasses, but people really do want to have dinner and watch a performance. They don’t want to sit on their couches and watch on their laptops as a band plays, no matter how transcendently. Anyway, I don’t. So I firmly hope that live jazz comes back in 2021. In the meantime, here are the 10 best jazz albums of the year.