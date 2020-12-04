Lil Baby – “Errbody” & “On Me”

Yesterday was the 26th birthday of Atlanta trap melodist Lil Baby, the man who is currently the biggest rapper in the world. Early in the year, Lil Baby released his album My Turn, the year’s most popular new album in any genre. Lil Baby also made one of the summer’s biggest anthems with the 42 Dugg collab “We Paid,” and his single “The Bigger Picture” may have been the most potent song to come out of the recent protest movement. Baby is a man for a moment, and now he’s celebrated his birthday and his year of dominance by releasing two new singles.

“Errbody,” the first of Baby’s new tracks, is a moody, intense flex. Baby lets loose with a fast, twisty singsong flow over an eerie, low-key beat from regular collaborator Section 8. The song also has a perfectly ridiculous mini-action-movie video from directors Edgar Estevez, Daps, and Christian Breslauer. In the clip, Baby and associates ride around in helicopters, looking to hand out Matrix-style vengeance. (This is unfortunately one of those videos where all the gunfire-and-explosions sound effects often drown out the song. Stop doing that!)

Baby’s other new song is called “On Me.” It’s slightly slower and more vulnerable than “Errbody,” but this is still a triumphant victory-lap track. Baby co-directed the video with Keemotion, and it’s just footage of Baby and friends having fun on a boat somewhere. Check out both videos below.

“Errbody” and “On Me” are both out now on the streaming services, in case you’d like to hear both songs without the sound from the videos getting in the way.