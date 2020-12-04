Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake – “Better Days”

December 4, 2020

Ant Clemons gained so much career momentum from guesting on Kanye West’s 2018 misfire ye track “All Mine” that his 2020 debut EP Happy 2 Be Here nabbed a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. Now he’s got a duet with Justin Timberlake too.

Clemons and Timberlake debuted their song “Better Days” last night during a livestreamed benefit concert for Stacey Abrams’ Georgia-based voting rights organization Fair Fight, which also featured Monica, John Legend, Michael Stipe, Common, Earthgang, Indigo Girls, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri, and Ben Gibbard, whose Death Cab For Cutie just released a one-day-only Georgia covers EP supporting Fair Fight Action.

Here’s a statement from Clemons on the collaboration:

We started this record after a conversation about the state of the world after our first Zoom call. I started on this idea, sent it over to Justin and we collaborated over the next few months and piece by piece, we constructed this small offering to the world. I pray the song empowers and uplifts everyone listening. My prayer is that this song is a reflection of hope, hope for a brighter future and hope for better days because better days lie ahead.

Hear “Better Days” below.

