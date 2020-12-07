Car Seat Headrest’s Andrew Katz Releases Video Game About Killing Matador Records Founder

1 Trait Danger, Car Seat Headrest’s comedic side project led by drummer Andrew Katz, have released a new video game about killing Matador Records co-founder Chris Lombardi. In Lombardi’s World, published by Matador and distributed via Steam, players must overcome various obstacles, puzzles, and enemies to end Matador’s tyranny over the world by defeating Lombardi.

“This was a project that I never intended to make, but because of life circumstances it seemed like something worth attempting,” Katz explains. He developed Lombardi’s World from home during quarantine with some help from Twitter acquaintance and game designer Emi Schaufeld.

“After a two hour phone call we were on our way with Lombardi’s World,” Katz says. “In just about six months we created a game that we were told would take ten developers to make, and we did it with two (one of which is a drummer).”

This is is actually Katz’s second attempt a video game; last year, he taught himself to code and built a game called Cossett’s World, which he released on Flash drives via Car Seat Headrest’s merch store. Here’s Lombardi World‘s description on Steam:

Welcome to Lombardi’s World. You will die here, but you’ll have some fun. You and your friends must band together to explore, complete puzzles, and fight enemies with the ultimate goal of defeating Chris Lombardi of Matador Records. The game takes place in a surreal world where Matador Records rules over all inhabitants. At the helm of this bleak tyranny is none other than Chris Lombardi. Matador records must be stopped, and it is up to three heroes to defeat them! Trait, Tommy and Stoney must work together using their unique hero abilities to conquer evil enemies and solve difficult puzzles. You can expect to have many intense PvE battles as well as PvP if you so choose. There are also large world macro-based puzzles and obstacle courses that are necessary to complete. And of course the final showdown between your team and Chris Lombardi! This game is played entirely online. Players will join or host a server in which they can have many other friends join and band together to win! BE WARNED: THIS GAME IS VERY, VERY HARD

Check it out here, and watch the trailer below.