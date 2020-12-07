Gwen Stefani – “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”

Gwen Stefani. You might know her and, if you don’t, here she is to reintroduce herself. The No Doubt leader has mostly been off in The Voice world for most of this decade. In 2016, she released a bland break-up album called This Is What The Truth Feels Like, her first solo LP in a decade, and she followed that up the next year with an album of Christmas songs. Now, amid rumors in the tabloids that her and Voice co-coach Blake Shelton are ready to get married after getting engaged two months ago, she is back with a new solo song called “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

“I honestly … never really was planning to do new music. I mean, I fantasized about it, but I was also like… I don’t know. I always think about artists that I loved growing up, and I think I just want to listen to the songs that I like that they did,” Stefani said in an interview with Apple Music. “And that’s nostalgic for me. Do know what I mean? I don’t really go seek new music from them. So something about that made me feel like why should I do it?”

Well she did, and you can hear it below.