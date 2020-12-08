The Magnetic Fields Contributor LD Beghtol Dead At 55

LD Beghtol, the Magnetic Fields collaborator who gave some of the most affecting vocal performances on the classic 1999 triple album 69 Love Songs, has died. The Magnetic Fields reported Beghtol’s passing on Twitter. Beghtol’s cause of death is unknown. He was 55.

It is with great sadness that we learned yesterday that our bandmate and friend LD Beghtol has passed away. LD sang several songs on 69 Love Songs, and also designed the covers and booklet art for the 3-disc set. LD also made the book 69 Love Songs: A Field Guide (33 1/3) . pic.twitter.com/wxUKRAstfP — The Magnetic Fields (@TheMagFields) December 8, 2020

Beghtol wasn’t a regular member of Stephen Merritt’s Magnetic Fields project, but his piercing, airy tenor was crucial to some of the loveliest tracks on 69 Love Songs: “All My Little Words,” “The Way You Say Good-Night,” “My Sentimental Melody.” (He also put in a supremely silly performance on “For We Are The King Of The Boudoir.”) Beghtol also designed the art for 69 Love Songs, and he worked with Merritt on projects like the Three Terrors. In 2006, Beghtol published a 33⅓ book about 69 Love Songs.

Beghtol also played with indie-pop groups like Flare Acoustic Arts League, Moth Ramblers, and his own LD & The New Criticism. He worked as a designer and art director for publications like The Village Voice, and he wrote for Time Out New York, The Advocate, and The Oxford American, among others. Below, check out some of Beghtol’s music.