Parquet Courts Look Back On 10 Years Of The Band

Tell me what life was like before the first Parquet Courts show.

SAVAGE: The band started pretty shortly after I moved to New York. I was in other bands before, and I’d been wanting to do something with Austin and [bassist Sean Yeaton]. It felt like a clean slate to do something new, and I had songs that hadn’t been claimed by other projects yet. It hits pretty close with my anniversary of living in New York. This band, in a way, is a bit like my time in this city. It was all very fresh and exciting, because you’re moving to a place and meeting new friends.

Before we even started playing with the band in any regularity, Austin and I were going to places like Monster Island Basement, Market Hotel, and Death By Audio — all the DIY venues around there. It was this exciting time to meet new people and see all these bands that were cool. We were like, “Wouldn’t it be cool to have a cool band?” I had these three disparate friends — Austin, Sean, and my brother [drummer Max Savage] that I pulled together, and we started making a band out of pretty much nothing.

BROWN: I was living in New York a little before Andrew came up and was doing a lot of music by myself, working different service jobs, and playing with other people randomly. It’s really hard for me to think about [life] before Parquet Courts. I feel like so much of my identity is wrapped up in being in the group.

SAVAGE: I think about that time really fondly, because there’s no shows right now. Obviously, DIY venues were shutting down before COVID, but now there’s nothing. I think about me and Austin going out to all of these places. I didn’t have many friends when I first moved here — Austin, Sean, and Max were the people I knew. We’d go to these places just to maybe see a cool band — or maybe I had a 10 minute conversation with somebody at a party last week, and I’d like to see them there and have another conversation. We were just nobodies trying to have some fun, meet people, watch bands, and get into a scene.

What’s your perception of what the NYC scene resembled around that time?

BROWN: It was really exciting. There was so many people making music and so many different venues — seeing shows in peoples’ lofts, or other venues that don’t exist anymore. There were bands like the Beets that would play a show at least once a week, and I’d go to those as a way to party every week. Every time PC Worship played, I’d be there.

SAVAGE: I remember an early time we saw PC Worship at Monster Island Basement, they blew our minds. We’re good friends with them now.

Talk to me about playing your first show at Monster Island Basement.

SAVAGE: It was mostly improvised. There were a few songs, but mostly general noisemaking. That defined the first year of the band — just getting up on stage and seeing what happens. I don’t remember much about that first show, but the venues where we really cut our teeth at were Shea Stadium and Death By Audio.

All these venues are gone now. How does that make you feel?

SAVAGE: A little bit bummed.

BROWN: But, also, the nature of DIY venues isn’t permanent. In New York, there’s a long history of turnover for places like that, as well as places that go in and out of fashion. It seems like when one closes, another one opens. It’s hard to judge at this moment, but if it was 10 years ago, I wouldn’t feel like there was a shortage of outlets with what we have now. It’s easy to feel nostalgic about those places, and I certainly am — there’s a lot of great memories. But I’d hate to be that old guy who thought that my generation was better than younger kids now. I hated when people acted like that when we were coming up or whatever. [Edan Wilber]’s attitude at Death By Audio when it was closing was a shirt he was wearing was “Start Your Own Fucking Show Space.” I thought that was really insightful. As long as people have that mentality, DIY venues in New York will continue to be very fruitful.