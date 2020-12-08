Katy Kirby – “Cool Dry Place”

Katy Kirby is releasing her debut full-length, Cool Dry Place, in February. We’ve heard “Traffic!” and “Tap Twice” from it already and today she’s sharing the album’s title track which, contrary to its name, is a warm and comforting folk-rock ramble that aches for connection: “Can I come over? Is it too late?” Kirby’s voice curls on the hook. “Would you keep me in a cool dry place?”

“I had a very fun habit of getting involved with someone and then getting cagey once they needed or just wanted me more than I was comfortable with. I thought this was very intelligent of me, being smart enough to know when to get out, before I got close enough to lose objectivity,” Kirby said in a statement. “I suppose it isn’t a terrible rule of thumb, considering that people are statistically dangerous. But this song was me beginning to see my own needs, in an embarrassingly transparent way. I too, am nothing more than a meatbag of vulnerabilities.”

Listen below.

Cool Dry Place is out 2/19 via Keeled Scales.