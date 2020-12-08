Yo La Tengo Announce Virtual Hanukkah Show

News December 8, 2020 2:00 PM By James Rettig

Yo La Tengo’s annual Hanukkah show is going virtual this year to fit with the times. Instead of being an eight-day-long affair, today the band announced that they will perform one stripped-down set that will be broadcast live from WNYC’s The Greene Space on 12/18 at 8PM ET. Their performance will be rebroadcast the following day at 7AM and 1PM ET for those who can’t make the original showing.

The event will also include the traditional surprise opener — in recent years, surprise openers have featured reunions of Christmas and the Strangeloves — and a comedy set.

Tickets can be purchased here and all proceeds will go to the National Independent Venue Association.

