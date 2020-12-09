Bartees Strange – “Pool” (Samia Cover)

Last month, we posted a cover of Samia’s “Waverly” by fellow Best New Bands Of 2020 honoree Anjimile. That wasn’t just a one-off. It was, in fact, the first taste of The Baby Reimagined, a full-length collection featuring covers of every song off of Samia’s recent debut album from artists like Palehound, Christian Lee Hutson, and Field Medic. And today, we’re getting to hear a rendition of “Pool” from yet another musician on our Best New Bands list, the genre-blurring DC rocker Bartees Strange. Listen to his version of the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Is There Something in the Movies? – Briston Maroney Version

02 Minnesota – MICHELLE Remix

03 Winnebago – Charlie Hickey Version

04 Waverly – Anjimile Version

05 Does Not Heal – Christian Lee Hutson Version

06 Triptych – Field Medic Version

07 Stellate – The Districts Remix

08 Limbo Bitch – Donnal Missal Remix

09 Big Wheel – Palehound Remix

10 Fit N Full – Remo Drive Version

11 Pool – Bartees Strange Version

The Baby Reimagined is out 1/15 on Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.