Caroline Polachek – “Hit Me Where It Hurts (Toro Y Moi Remix)” (Feat. Chino Moreno)

New Music December 9, 2020 9:08 AM By Peter Helman

Caroline Polachek – “Hit Me Where It Hurts (Toro Y Moi Remix)” (Feat. Chino Moreno)

New Music December 9, 2020 9:08 AM By Peter Helman

Former Chairlift leader Caroline Polachek released her extremely good debut solo album Pang last year. And soon, she’s expanding it with Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection, a full-length album featuring new mixes and remixes of Pang songs and one bonus track. It’ll includes a Toro Y Moi remix of “Hit Me Where It Hurts” featuring vocals from Deftones’ Chino Moreno, a “Hey Big Eyes” edit by George Clanton, a rework of “Ocean Of Tears” by PC Music signee umru, and French artist Oklou’s version of “Door,” all of which are out today. Stream them all below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Gate (Extended Mix)”
02 “New Normal (Abnormal Mix)”
03 “Parachute (Reverse Mix)”
04 “Door (oklou Remix)”
05 “Hit Me Where It Hurts (Toro Y Moi Remix)” (Feat. Chino Moreno)
06 “Hey Big Eyes (George Clanton Remix)”
07 “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A. G. Cook Remix)”
08 “Breathless (Bonus Track)”

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection is out 4/16 via Perpetual Novice.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Live To Tell”

    22 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    4 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media