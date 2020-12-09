Caroline Polachek – “Hit Me Where It Hurts (Toro Y Moi Remix)” (Feat. Chino Moreno)

Former Chairlift leader Caroline Polachek released her extremely good debut solo album Pang last year. And soon, she’s expanding it with Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection, a full-length album featuring new mixes and remixes of Pang songs and one bonus track. It’ll includes a Toro Y Moi remix of “Hit Me Where It Hurts” featuring vocals from Deftones’ Chino Moreno, a “Hey Big Eyes” edit by George Clanton, a rework of “Ocean Of Tears” by PC Music signee umru, and French artist Oklou’s version of “Door,” all of which are out today. Stream them all below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Gate (Extended Mix)”

02 “New Normal (Abnormal Mix)”

03 “Parachute (Reverse Mix)”

04 “Door (oklou Remix)”

05 “Hit Me Where It Hurts (Toro Y Moi Remix)” (Feat. Chino Moreno)

06 “Hey Big Eyes (George Clanton Remix)”

07 “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A. G. Cook Remix)”

08 “Breathless (Bonus Track)”

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection is out 4/16 via Perpetual Novice.